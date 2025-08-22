Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona mom, son arrested in woman's shooting death

By
Published  August 22, 2025 6:49am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Woman, son arrested in Bullhead City murder

Woman, son arrested in Bullhead City murder

A 40-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son were arrested after police say a woman died after being shot multiple times in the back inside a Bullhead City home.

The Brief

    • Police say a 58-year-old woman died after being found shot multiple times on Aug. 20 in Bullhead City.
    • Toni Sierra, 40, and her son, 21-year-old Tyler Nelson, were arrested.
    • The victim hasn't been identified.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A woman and her son were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Bullhead City.

What we know:

According to Bullhead City Police, a 58-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her back on Aug. 20 near Lakeside Drive and Ramar Road.

The woman was taken to an Arizona hospital before being transferred to a Las Vegas hospital where she later died.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say two suspects, 40-year-old Toni Sierra and her son, 21-year-old Tyler Nelson, went to the victim's home to confront someone about stolen property.

"During the confrontation, Nelson reportedly shot the homeowner," police said. "It was reported that the victim was not armed at the time of the altercation."

Nelson was arrested during a traffic stop in Bullhead City. Police say a gun was found inside his car. Sierra was arrested at her home in Fort Mohave.

Both suspects were booked into jail. Nelson is accused of second-degree murder. Police say Sierra was arrested for facilitation for her alleged role in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. Police did not specify the charges that Sierra is facing. No further details on the events that led up to the shooting were released.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Bullhead City Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyMohave CountyNews