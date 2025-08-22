Arizona mom, son arrested in woman's shooting death

The Brief Police say a 58-year-old woman died after being found shot multiple times on Aug. 20 in Bullhead City. Toni Sierra, 40, and her son, 21-year-old Tyler Nelson, were arrested. The victim hasn't been identified.



A woman and her son were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Bullhead City.

What we know:

According to Bullhead City Police, a 58-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her back on Aug. 20 near Lakeside Drive and Ramar Road.

The woman was taken to an Arizona hospital before being transferred to a Las Vegas hospital where she later died.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say two suspects, 40-year-old Toni Sierra and her son, 21-year-old Tyler Nelson, went to the victim's home to confront someone about stolen property.

"During the confrontation, Nelson reportedly shot the homeowner," police said. "It was reported that the victim was not armed at the time of the altercation."

Nelson was arrested during a traffic stop in Bullhead City. Police say a gun was found inside his car. Sierra was arrested at her home in Fort Mohave.

Both suspects were booked into jail. Nelson is accused of second-degree murder. Police say Sierra was arrested for facilitation for her alleged role in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. Police did not specify the charges that Sierra is facing. No further details on the events that led up to the shooting were released.

Map of where the shooting happened