Arizona, other states to sue Trump Administration over termination of FEMA infrastructure program funding

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is joining "a coalition of 20 states" in a lawsuit against the Trump administration. In a statement, officials specifically mentioned the termination of a FEMA program that helps fund infrastructure improvement projects. Arizona was originally set to receive $9.8 million from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program.



Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is joining another multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration.

What we know:

The lawsuit, which involves Arizona and what was described as "a coalition of 20 states" that involves the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Oregon, and other eastern and midwestern states, is reportedly over disaster relief funds that were withheld from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The plaintiffs in the suit are challenging plans to cut emergency response funding and shut down programs designed to help the state proactively reduce disaster damage.

Dig deeper:

One program mentioned is "Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities" (BRIC), which was set to fund $4.5 billion in projects across the country to improve infrastructures.

"Arizona has been selected for BRIC grants for 25 projects, totaling $9.8 million," read a portion of the statement. "Roughly $1.2 million of these funds were directed to the State for salaries and other management costs. The remaining BRIC funding would support critical disaster mitigation projects."

Some of the Arizona projects that were selected for BRIC grants, per the Arizona Attorney General's Office, include a $4.6 million infrastructure project in Buckeye that aims to divert floodwater away from the city's historic downtown area, as well as a flood mitigation project in Camp Verde.

"Arizona does not have the budgetary resources or flexibility to make up for the lost funding without drawing funding away from other important initiatives," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

"Attorney General Mayes and the coalition argue that FEMA’s decision to abruptly terminate the BRIC program is in direct violation of Congress’s decision to fund it," read a portion of the statement. "The Executive Branch has no lawful authority to unilaterally refuse to spend funds appropriated by Congress. They also assert that shutting down the BRIC program violates Separation of Powers and the Administrative Procedures Act, and violates the Appointments Clause because Cameron Hamilton, who acted as FEMA Administrator and gave the directive to terminate the BRIC program, was never appointed by the President or confirmed by the Senate and therefore was acting as Administrator unlawfully."