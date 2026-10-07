Arizona passes Cade's Law; dogs allegedly attack Rainbow Valley farm | Nightly Roundup

From Cade's Law taking effect, to a stalled daylight saving bill, and a local dairy farm halting operations after an alleged dog attack, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

1. Cade's Law takes effect in Arizona

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2. Possible Russia plague death: WHO and lawmakers demand answers

3. Accused Scottsdale murder suspect found incompetent for trial

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4. Daylight Saving Time debate: Bill stalls in U.S. Senate

5. Roughly 60 goats killed at West Valley dairy farm