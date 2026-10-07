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Arizona passes Cade's Law; dogs allegedly attack Rainbow Valley farm | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 7, 2026 6:03 PM MST
Published October 7, 2026 6:03 PM MST

PHOENIX - From Cade's Law taking effect, to a stalled daylight saving bill, and a local dairy farm halting operations after an alleged dog attack, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 7, 2026. 

1. Cade's Law takes effect in Arizona

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Arizona passes Cade's law to make online suicide encouragement a felony
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Arizona passes Cade's law to make online suicide encouragement a felony

Cade's Law makes encouraging a minor to die by suicide online a Class 2 felony in Arizona. The law was inspired by 16-year-old Cade Keller, who died by suicide in 2022.

2. Possible Russia plague death: WHO and lawmakers demand answers

3. Accused Scottsdale murder suspect found incompetent for trial

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'Charismatic' murder suspect believes he's a celebrity, records say. Now he's found incompetent to stand trial
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'Charismatic' murder suspect believes he's a celebrity, records say. Now he's found incompetent to stand trial

The man accused of killing a 67-year-old man in Scottsdale will not stand trial, at least for now. Here's why.

4. Daylight Saving Time debate: Bill stalls in U.S. Senate

5. Roughly 60 goats killed at West Valley dairy farm

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Rainbow Valley dairy farm halts operations after owner says dogs kill 60 goats
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Rainbow Valley dairy farm halts operations after owner says dogs kill 60 goats

Dozens of goats at Crow's Dairy in Rainbow Valley were killed after he says a pack of roaming dogs dug under a pen fence on Wednesday morning.

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