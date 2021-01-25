Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 5,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona - 1/25/21

The latest numbers given Monday increase Arizona's totals to 727,895 cases and 12,239 known deaths since the pandemic began.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona health officials are reporting 5,321 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The latest numbers given Monday increase the state’s totals to 727,895 cases and 12,239 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona are declining despite the state having the nation’s worst infection rate.

The number of people hospitalized statewide for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 fell to 4,229 on Sunday, the fewest since Dec. 26.

The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients dipped slightly to 1,027.

Still, COVID-19 is on track to eclipse heart disease and cancer as the leading cause of death in the state.

One person in every 141 Arizona residents was diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past week.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Meanwhile, the state is ramping up its vaccination program by opening additional sites but, like other states, has had difficulty get enough doses to meet demand.

Counties outside of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, have expressed concern about getting short-changed.

