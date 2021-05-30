Arizona reports 623 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Health officials in Arizona on May 30 reported 623 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 881,089 cases and 17,628 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

On Saturday, Arizona health officials had reported 557 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

The 19 fatalities were the state’s largest daily increase in deaths in more than two weeks.

But according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, new fatalities for months have remained far below those recorded during the winter surge.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The dashboard also showed that over 5.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona so far.

More than 3.3 million residents — 46.2% of Arizona’s population — have received at least one shot and over 2.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals was at 545 on Saturday — 10 less than Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by coronavirus patients decreased by 13 overnight to 158 on Saturday.

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Advertisement







