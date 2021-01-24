Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 7,217 new COVID-19 cases and 68 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

State Farm Stadium proven successful so far with COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Thousands each day are getting vaccinated at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and health officials say they need more vaccine doses from the federal government.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona health officials on Jan. 24 reported 7,217 new COVID-19 cases and 68 more deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 722,574 cases and 12,238 known deaths since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 7,316 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 169 deaths.

The number of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona are declining despite the state having the nation’s worst infection rate.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Still, COVID-19 is on track to eclipse heart disease and cancer as the leading cause of death in the state.

One person in every 141 Arizona residents was diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past week.

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending downward since spiking to record levels early last week.

The number of Arizona’s confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients fell to 4,320 on Saturday, the fewest since Dec. 26.

The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients rose to 1,054.

Meanwhile, the state is ramping up its vaccination program by opening additional sites but, like other states, has had difficulty get enough doses to meet demand.

Counties outside of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, have expressed concern about getting short-changed.

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

State Farm Stadium proven successful so far with COVID-19 vaccine distributions
State Farm Stadium proven successful so far with COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Thousands each day are getting vaccinated at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and health officials say they need more vaccine doses from the federal government.

Health experts see slight decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
Health experts see slight decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

Experts say hospitals in the Valley are starting to see a decreasing trend in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but officials say people should not let their guard down.