Arizona rest stop along I-17 ranked as one of the nation's best

The Brief FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas visited a Black Canyon City rest stop along I-17 that was listed on a 2025 survey of the best public restrooms in America. The rest stop's upgrades were all part of a $7.5 million ADOT project that was completed in 2023.



You may be more intentional with which rest stop you decide to make a pit stop at on I-17 after hearing this.

The Sunset Point Rest Area in Black Canyon City has been ranked one of the best public restrooms in America, according to a new survey.

FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas made the trip up north to see what all the buzz was about on one of the busiest days of the year, Memorial Day, on May 26.

What they're saying:

"I’m traveling from Sedona to Phoenix to go back home to Denver," Daniel Pulls said.

"I'm going back to Phoenix from Cottonwood," Richard Morgan said.

"I'm going to Phoenix to visit my parents," Stevenson Smith said.

No matter where you're traveling to on I-17, you'll have to make a stop sooner or later when nature calls.

So why not the Sunset Point Rest Area, located between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction?

This rest area was ranked 51st in a 2025 survey of the best public restrooms in America. The survey by American River Wellness received input from more than 3,000 drivers.

"It never dawned on me that there was such a ranking," Kyle Karren said.

"To be honest, I was surprised that there was such a list, but there's a list for everything," Pulls said.

So, do visitors think it's a royal flush?

"I mean, it is cleaner than most restrooms. There wasn't any graffiti, so they do keep it pretty clean here," Byron Beverly said.

"It's almost spotless in there," Morgan said.

"I would say they are clean. I was just in there for a short amount of time, but from what I noticed, they are clean," Karren said.

Others got a little more descriptive about the scent.

"There was a smell this time, but I don't know if that counts for cleanliness. It was fairly clean, but there was a urine smell," Smith said.

Aside from the restrooms, there is a beautiful view right behind it as the rest stop overlooks the Bradshaw Mountains.

There are also several places to sit and enjoy the scenery – another reason why drivers choose to stop here.

Dig deeper:

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation says the rest stop's upgrades were a result of an extensive renovation.

"An extensive renovation completed in 2023 upgraded the restrooms, vending machine building, ramadas and parking lot, while making the facility more accessible for those with disabilities," ADOT said. "Resident caretakers keep Sunset Point and many other ADOT rest areas clean and well-supplied."

The rest stop also features a sundial monument that honors highway workers who've died while on duty.

ADOT says this was a $7.5 million project.

That number certainly seems high, but it's right around the middle of the road for rural rest stops in Arizona and nationwide.

That's because of the high cost to survey land, dig new wells, install large septic systems, and, in Sunset Point's case, add wastewater treatment capabilities.

A 2011 ADOT study found doing this mechanical work now will decrease annual maintenance costs significantly.

ADOT's rest area program is funded by a mix of federal and state funds, along with private sponsorships and advertisements at the rest stops themselves.

What you can do:

You can click here to learn more about the rest stop's features.

Map of where the rest area is located: