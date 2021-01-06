Arizona surge continues with 127 virus deaths, 7,206 cases

Arizona on Jan. 6 reported a triple-digit number of additional COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row along with more than 7,200 additional known cases and another record high of virus-related hospitalizations.

Arizona has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the country, with one person of every 119 people in the state being diagnosed in the past week.

According to the state coronavirus dashboard, Arizona had a record 4,877 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services reported 127 additional deaths and 7,206 cases, increasing the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 574,680 cases and 9,444 deaths.

The state on Tuesday reported 253 additional deaths, most of which were newly attributed to COVID-19 due to reviews of past death certificates.

Arizona has begun distributing an $300 per week check to unemployed people under recent federal COVID-19 relief legislation, state officials announced.

Individuals who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving unemployment benefits are eligible to receive up to $540 a week, which includes the maximum state weekly benefit amount of $240 plus the $300 a week in federal assistance, officials said Tuesday.

Additionally, the Arizona National Guard has begun training retired medical professionals and current medical students who have volunteered to support COVID-19 vaccination sites statewide.

Once trained, the volunteers will work alongside medical personnel and National Guard troops at vaccination sites, the National Guard said Tuesday.

