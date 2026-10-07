Arizona tour company sues Department of the Interior over national park fee for foreign guests
PHOENIX - An Arizona tour company is suing the Department of the Interior over higher national park fees for international tourists.
What we know:
Across Arizona Tours is seeking to block the $100 per person surcharge for tourists who are not U.S. citizens. The fees were put into place this year by an executive order by President Donald Trump. Since then, the company says it lost dozens of international customers.
Across Arizona Tours wants a judge to declare the fee unlawful, arguing the increased fees exceed the authority of the executive branch.
What they're saying:
"Customers were saying that we just can't afford to do it. They've noticed a dramatic loss of business, along with customers telling them 'we can't afford it anymore,' and it's because of these fees," said Pacific Legal Foundation separation of powers attorney Jacob Haas.
The other side:
When asked for comment about the case, the Department of the Interior pointed to increased revenues from these fees being used for park upkeep.
A spokesperson wrote, "This administration will continue to put American families first — making parks more accessible, more affordable, and more efficient for future generations."
What we don't know:
It is not known as to when a judge will hear the case.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Across Arizona Tours, an Arizona tour company; Jacob Haas, separation of powers attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation; and a spokesperson with the Department of the Interior.