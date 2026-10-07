Arizona tour company sues Department of the Interior over national park fee for foreign guests

The Brief Across Arizona Tours has filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior to block a $100 per person surcharge on foreign tourists visiting national parks. The suit claims President Donald Trump's executive order exceeds executive branch authority after the tour company lost dozens of international customers. The Department of the Interior defended the price increase, stating revenues are designated for park upkeep and to support American families.



An Arizona tour company is suing the Department of the Interior over higher national park fees for international tourists.

What we know:

Across Arizona Tours is seeking to block the $100 per person surcharge for tourists who are not U.S. citizens. The fees were put into place this year by an executive order by President Donald Trump. Since then, the company says it lost dozens of international customers.

Across Arizona Tours wants a judge to declare the fee unlawful, arguing the increased fees exceed the authority of the executive branch.

What they're saying:

"Customers were saying that we just can't afford to do it. They've noticed a dramatic loss of business, along with customers telling them 'we can't afford it anymore,' and it's because of these fees," said Pacific Legal Foundation separation of powers attorney Jacob Haas.

The other side:

When asked for comment about the case, the Department of the Interior pointed to increased revenues from these fees being used for park upkeep.

A spokesperson wrote, "This administration will continue to put American families first — making parks more accessible, more affordable, and more efficient for future generations."

What we don't know:

It is not known as to when a judge will hear the case.