Arizona veterans urge Gov. Ducey to remove Confederate monument at state Capitol

Arizona veterans will be coming together for a news conference on June 24, demanding that Governor Doug Ducey removes the Confederate monument from Wesley Bolin Plaza, outside the state Capitol building.

According to a news release, VetsForward will join a group of Arizona veterans, including those from the American Legion Post 65, for a news conference at 9 a.m., to discuss the experience of Black veterans in Arizona and why the Confederate monument should be taken down.

The veterans are also asking Ducey to call a special legislative session to address law enforcement reform.

A Valley man was arrested on June 19 after police say he threw red paint all over the Confederate monument at the state Capitol.