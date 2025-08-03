Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning in effect until Friday for parts of the state

The Brief The high is expected to reach 112 degrees for Phoenix on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 110s over the next several days. Most of the state will remain dry this week.



If you have thought it has been hot in the Valley, it is only going to get hotter this week! Extreme heat warnings are currently in effect across the Valley and southern Arizona until this Friday.

Today:

Temperatures broke record highs in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, reaching 114 degrees. Sunday was a scorcher as well, but not record breaking, with the National Weather Service expecting a high of 112 degrees for the Valley.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid 80s in the Valley, and dry conditions persist statewide through the night.

Tomorrow:

On Monday, high temperatures will be back to around 112 degrees, with sunny and dry skies for most of Arizona. Only a few showers will be possible south of Tucson on Monday afternoon.

Rest Of The Week:

Temperatures will be heating up through mid-week, with highs closer to 116 degrees by Wednesday.

Most of the state will stay dry this week, but there will be isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains of eastern Arizona, Tuesday through Friday.

What are Heat Emergencies?

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

