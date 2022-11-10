Arizona woman still helping others in death, thanks to organ donation

Family members of an organ donor in the Phoenix area is trying to get the word out about just how important it is to give the gift of life.

The Rodgers family is staying positive after their daughter, 23-year-old Dejanae, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 5.

"It's been tough because she was not just my daughter. She was my best friend," said Dejanae's mother, Tiwanda Rodgers.

Dejanae, also known as Deja, was taken to the hospital after experiencing an asthma attack.

"She went into cardiac arrest, and she went under for a very long time," said Deja's father, Melvin Rodgers. "I believe it was over 20 something minutes, and later declared brain-dead."

Deja may be gone, but she still gave back as an organ donor. The Rodgers say she has already saved three lives.

"Even on her last breath on her back, she just wanted to give," said Deja's brother, Milton Rodgers.

The Rodgers are now raising awareness on organ donations, even as they navigate a future without Deja.

"She's still living, and she's able to help somebody else live who was on the verge of where she is now," said Melvin. "Even in her death, she is still saving and she's still helping."

"We're losing the vessel, but Deja lives on forever," said Milton. "I would do anything to be just like Deja."

"It's their chance to live again or fight another battle, even in knowing that we lost," said Tiwanda.

Donate Live Arizona

(English) https://www.donatelifeaz.org/?lang=en

(Spanish/Español) https://www.donatelifeaz.org/?lang=es

Help for the Rodgers

Contact the family at igtc_1@yahoo.com