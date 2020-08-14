Expand / Collapse search
Armed carjacking suspect dies in officer-involved shooting involving Glendale Police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - An armed carjacking suspect has died after being shot by Glendale Police near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road on Aug. 14.

Detectives were investigating a car in Phoenix that had recently been stolen in an armed carjacking.

Police say they followed the car to a QuikTrip near the I-17 and Camelback Road to arrest the suspect, described as a 39-year-old Hispanic male.

When they tried to arrest him, detectives say he knocked one of them to the ground and reached toward his waistband area.

A second detective shot at the suspect out of fear for the other officer's life, police say.

Police found a firearm near the suspect during the investigation. He later died at the hospital.

Glendale Police say no officers have been injured. Those that were involved have been placed on administratrive leave.

SkyFOX video: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting&nbsp;

