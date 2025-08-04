Arrest made in deadly shooting near Tempe Town Lake

The Brief A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near Tempe Town Lake. The shooting happened on July 25, and resulted in the death of a teenager. The suspect is identified as 19-year-old Edwin Edward Denis.



Court documents are revealing more details surrounding a shooting that resulted in a teen's death in the East Valley in July.

The backstory:

The incident, according to our previous report, happened in the area of Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road. Tempe Police officers responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m. on July 25, and once they arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as a male. His identity, however, has not been released.

What We Know Now:

According to Tempe Police on Aug. 1, they have arrested 19-year-old Edwin Edward Denis in connection with the shooting. The arrest happened on the night of July 31.

Edwin Edward Denis

Per court documents related to the case, Denis and two other unidentified suspects "followed [the victim], confirmed his identity, and began firing multiple firearms at [the victim], knowing that their conduct would cause [the victim's] death."

Investigators said Denis was with a large group in the area when the victim and a girl showed up. They allegedly chased down the teen before shooting and killing him. The victim's mother and brother eventually showed up at the scene, but the brother did not wish to cooperate with police.

"His mother overheard him talking on his cell phone saying ‘I bet you it’s those guys from two four,'" read a portion of the court documents. "It was later learned that there was a documented street gang named ‘4200 Bloods.'"

During the time between the deadly shooting and Denis' arrest, police said the victim's mother received threatening messages about a street gang near where she lived, and the threat prompted Tempe Police to escort the victim's family to a safe location.

Dig deeper:

Police say in an interview that was conducted after Denis was read his Miranda rights, Denis initially denied any involvement in the deadly shooting, but later admitted that he drew his handgun from his waistband and pointed it towards the victim prior to the shooting. Denis, however, also said he did not fire his weapon.

What's next:

Denis, per court documents, is accused of one count of first degree murder and three counts of endangerment. A judge has set a $1 million bond for Denis, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Area where the shooting happened