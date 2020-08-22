Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County

Asteroid headed near Earth the day before Election Day

Published 
Updated 52 mins ago
2020-election
FOX 5 NY
article

(NASA)

NEW YORK - It seems like 2020 just won’t let up. 

Scientists say an asteroid is expected to zoom uncomfortably close to Earth on the day before Election Day.

The celestial object, known as 2018 VP1, is expected to buzz Earth on November 2, according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

According to NASA, 2018 VP1 is a very small asteroid whose orbit crosses the orbit of Earth.  Computer simulations have not indicated any imminent likelihood of a collision.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

It orbits the sun every 731 days and is roughly comparable in size to a school bus or smaller.

The space agency says that “based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days," there is just a 0.41% chance of the asteroid entering Earth's atmosphere.  If it does enter the atmosphere, they say that it will disintegrate due to its extremely small size.