Attention anglers: Enjoy free fishing in Arizona on June 4

Good news for anglers! Arizona's free fishing day is happening this weekend.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says fishing licenses will not be required Saturday for anyone fishing in public waters across the state. Other fishing regulations, such as bag limits, will still be in effect.

Children under 10 years old can fish for free all year long in Arizona. Fishing licenses in Arizona start at $37 for residents who are 18 and older. Combination hunting and fishing licenses for youths ages 10 to 17 are $5.

"Whether you’re a seasoned angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is the perfect time to get outdoors and experience what fishing in Arizona is all about," said Julie Carter, aquatic wildlife branch chief.

For more information on Arizona's free fishing day, visit azgfd.com.