Avondale Police involved in shooting; no threat to the public

An investigation into a shooting involving Avondale Police officers on Tuesday afternoon is underway, the department said.

What we know:

It happened near Elwood Street and 125th Avenue on Sept. 16.

"There is currently no threat to the public regarding this incident," said Avondale Police Officer Daniel Benavidez.

