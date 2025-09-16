Expand / Collapse search

Avondale Police involved in shooting; no threat to the public

By
Published  September 16, 2025 3:08pm MST
    • Avondale Police officers were involved in a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the department said.
    • It happened near Elwood Street and 125th Avenue.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - An investigation into a shooting involving Avondale Police officers on Tuesday afternoon is underway, the department said.

What we know:

It happened near Elwood Street and 125th Avenue on Sept. 16.

"There is currently no threat to the public regarding this incident," said Avondale Police Officer Daniel Benavidez.

We're still waiting to learn more about what happened. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

