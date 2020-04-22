AZ Gov: Lake Powell to reopen with limited services April 24th

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said Lake Powell will open Friday, April 24th, with limited services, in a news conference Wednesday.

This is great news for boaters and people who work on the lake, but a reopening may not be that easy as several other agencies in the State of Utah would have to get on board.

A statement from the governor's office reads: "The Wahweap Ramp at Lake Powell will be open to any boat stored within 20 miles of Page, Arizona. This ensures the invasive quagga mussels won't be introduced into Lake Powell. This starts on Friday and access will be weekly Fri-Sun 7AM-8PM"

A spokesperson for the Arizona Game and Fish Department said she didn't know about the reopening.

The Lake Powell area hasn’t been impacted by the virus too much, but it borders the Navajo Nation, dealing with a large outbreak.

Opening day at is often a moving target depending on things like the weather and water levels.

And now, all are gearing up for the big date, Memorial Day Weekend, and Antelope Point Marina owner, Jerry Moyes, is hoping for smooth sailing ahead.

Advertisement

“The water looks beautiful and it’s a beautiful sunny day today,“ he said.

Lake Powell straddles the Arizona and Utah state line. Moyes says he’s spoken with both governors, and both are on board to open the lake soon.

But, Moyes is still swimming in red tape. He also needs approval to open his business from the National Park Service, game and fish, and Navajo Nation.

Moyes says the restaurant will remain closed, so boaters will have to brown bag it. But, he is sure about one thing.

The skippers of the 300 boats sitting idol in his marina can’t wait to get back on the water. "I think our customers have been confined in their homes long enough and they’re ready to get on their boats and get on the lake," Moyes said.