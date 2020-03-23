Banner Health announces drive-through COVID-19 testing in the Valley

article

Banner Health has announced that drive-through testing for COVID-19 will now be available for Valley residents who are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

There will be three sites in the Valley and one in Tucson, with more slated to open in the future, according to a press release from Banner.

The testing is appointment-only, and people can only be scheduled if they meet the CDC criteria.

Individuals who have concerns about being exposed to coronavirus are asked to call Banner Health at 1-844-549-1851 to determine whether they should be tested.

People can call between 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. Monday through Thursday, and 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Friday to ask.

Patients who are tested are expected to self-isolate until their test results return, which Banner Health says can take three to five days.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

______

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.