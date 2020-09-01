Expand / Collapse search
Baton-twirling 8-year-old starts practice early to become college drum major

Published 
La
FOX 13 News

Young boy aspires to be a college drum major

An 8-year-old was seen practicing his moves, in hopes of one day becoming a drum major at Southern University.

BATON ROUGE, La. - An 8-year-old aspiring drum major was spotted honing his skills in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on August 30.

Video shared by by Anthony B. Kenney shows the boy marching up and down the sidewalk as he diligently practices his mace-twirling and marching skills.

“This made my whole day,” Kenney said on Instagram. He said he was out for a run when he spotted the boy. “I stumble across this 8-year-old practicing drum major moves with the hat and mace."

Neighbors say he loves to march through the neighborhood, and hopes to be a drum major at Southern University one day.