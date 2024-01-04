Benjamin Anderson: Charges planned in 2021 New Year's Eve murder in North Phoenix

As of Jan. 4, 2024, charges are planned in the unsolved New Year's Eve murder of a man in the Phoenix area.

The victim, identified as Benjamin Anderson, was killed under mysterious circumstances in 2021. Anderson, who was 41 at the time he was killed, was last seen at his home the morning of Dec. 31, according to a missing persons flyer shared on social media. Friends of Anderson became concerned after he failed to respond to calls.

Anderson's friend later found his burnt car near the I-17 and Dunlap.

Later on, officials with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Anderson's body was found on the same day he went missing.

"On Friday, December 31st, 2021, MCSO responded to the location of Table Mesa Road, west of I-17, for a body found in the desert. The MCSO Homicide Unit assumed the investigation, and today the identity of the decedent was identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Anderson," MCSO Sergeant Calbert Gillett said in a statement released at the time.

On Jan. 4, we received a statement from MCSO on Anderson's case. The statement reads:

"In reference to the homicide of Benjamin Anderson, there really is no groundbreaking update. Our case agent has been in touch with the [Maricopa County Attorney's Office], and even did a case review/briefing on it to get their opinion and suggestions.

While our detectives do have person of interest targeted as good suspects, they still must comb through some digital data and records to gather more information. Unfortunately we cannot give a timeline on when things shall be complete, I can say that regardless of what is found with the digital record analysis, we will be submitting charges against the alleged suspects.

MCSO remains committed to see that the best case is put forward to the MCAO. We have also been aware that there are rumors that this case is related, or possibly related to other agency criminal cases, but detectives had worked with those agencies and there is no obvious relation. In addition, our detective remains in contact with Mr. Anderson’s family."

Prior to Jan. 4, 2024, officials with MCSO have given few details in Anderson's death, and made no mentions of suspects.

Officials with MCSO also said despite rumors of Anderson’s case being related to other possible criminal cases, detectives have found no obvious connection.

Friends react

Hearing that MCSO has a person of interest and will be submitting charges is a bittersweet feeling for Anderson’s friends.

"We still have some questions coming out from the statement today, including about the timelines and what evidence they are still waiting for," said Amanda Smith. "We would like some of those questions answered, but there is still a lot of grief."

"I have described him as the brightest light," said Suban Dzbanko. "Those of us lucky enough to even stand in a light for a minute are truly the luckiest people on Earth."

For Dzbanko, the news brought mixed emotions.

"We’ve really been holding our breath for the past two years, and although it feels like we can maybe almost exhale, we’re now closing one horrific chapter, and moving into the next horrific chapter," said Dzbanko.

Anderson's best friends say they are committed to answers, until the very end.

"We won’t stop fighting for justice," said Smith. "We won’t stop fighting for answers, and we will fight for accountability in this."