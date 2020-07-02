Body camera video released from Mesa police officer-involved shooting

Police have released new body-camera video from a shooting last year that led to the firing of a Mesa officer.

Prosecutors say Officer Nathan Chisler shot Randy Sewell at Ojos Locos Cantina near the U.S. 60 and Alma School Road on December 6, 2019.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 10, officers arrived at the scene after getting a call that three men were fighting and investigators say Sewell was not following orders and assaulted an officer.

Chisler shot Sewell once during the altercation.

"The defendant approached the victim and fired one round from his handgun, striking the victim in the lower left leg and buttocks area," read a portion of the documents.

Sewell, according to investigators, was not found to be in possession of any weapons and was later taken to the hospital.

Chisler, investigators say, was later interviewed by Mesa Police's Homicide Unit, with legal representation present.

"The defendant expressed a fear for himself and his fellow police officers at the time he discharged his firearm into the victim. The defendant advised that he intentionally fired his weapon into the victim," read a portion of the documents.

Chisler was fired by the Mesa Police Department and is accused of aggravated assault.