Body found in Phoenix canal

The Brief A body was found on March 25 in a canal near 35th and Roosevelt Streets. The victim was not identified. The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the incident.



A body was found on Tuesday in a canal north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and an investigation is underway.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded on March 25 to reports of a person in a canal near 35th and Roosevelt Streets.

"Upon arrival, the adult was found in the water, beyond resuscitative efforts, and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Capt. Rob McDade said.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the incident.

Map of where the body was found