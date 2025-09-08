Body recovered after car goes over Grand Canyon rim

article

The Brief A body was recovered after a vehicle went over the rim at the Grand Canyon on Sept. 7. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Steven Bradley of Federal Heights, Colorado.



A person is dead after a vehicle drove off the Grand Canyon over the weekend.

What we know:

National Park Service officials say they received a report of a vehicle with a single occupant inside that had gone over the rim near the South Kaibab Trailhead at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Park rangers responded to the area and recovered the body, which was about 300 feet below the rim. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Steven Bradley of Federal Heights, Colorado.

Bradley's body was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

NPS didn't say what caused the vehicle to go over the rim.

What's next:

The investigation into Bradley's death is being conducted by NPS and the medical examiner's office.

Map of the South Kaibab Trailhead