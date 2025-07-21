Bodycam video captures rescue of pinned motorcyclist in Phoenix

The Brief A Phoenix Police sergeant is talking about the rescue of a pinned motorcyclist that was caught on camera. The rescue happened on June 16 near 7th Street and Grovers.



Thanks to the quick action of first responders, a motorcyclist who was pinned underneath a car is alive, and the person's rescue was captured by a body camera that was worn by a Phoenix Police sergeant who was first on the scene.

What we know:

The crash, according to a statement released by Phoenix Police officials, happened in the area of 7th Street and Grovers on June 16. Police say Sgt. Richard Jarrett was on his way back to the Black Mountain Precinct when he heard a call about the crash. He and others were on scene within minutes.

"Do me a favor. Keep breathing. Don't move, OK? Nice and slow breaths, OK?" a first responder was heard saying on the video.

What they're saying:

"My initial assessment was that the Buick had hit him somehow, and he had fallen off the motorcycle and gotten over the driver's side tire, and was stuck under the middle of the car," said Sgt. Jarrett.

Sgt. Jarrett stayed with the motorcyclist to keep him calm until more help arrived.

"He's a tough guy," Sgt. Jarrett recounted, "He wasn't screaming, and he was sitting there waiting patiently, surprisingly for us. So he's a very, very tough guy to do that."

The Phoenix Fire Department came up with a quick plan to rescue the pinned motorcyclist. Firefighters and Sgt. Jarrett lifted the car, while another firefighter pulled the man out.

The motorcyclist survived, but is reportedly recovering from a broken leg.

"I'm glad he's OK, and I'm glad it worked out for him for sure, because being ran over by cars is very serious, and we see a lot of fatalities from that," Sgt. Jarrett said.