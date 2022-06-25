3 shot, 1 fatally, at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook; suspect in custody: police

Three people were shot, one fatally, at the WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook Saturday morning.

Police say the call came in for a report of shots fired, and officers responded to the scene at about 6:25 a.m.

Police confirm one person was fatally shot, one person is in critical condition and another person was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said they are still piecing together information.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The alleged offender was located and was taken into custody at 9:25 a.m.