Book lovers rejoice: Glendale libraries begin to reopen amid pandemic

This is something book lovers will enjoy, libraries are starting to open once again in Glendale.

However, things will look different inside after closing for two months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Libraries will begin to reopen in a phased approach. On Monday, a portion of the main library branch in Glendale opened to visitors and people were waiting for the doors to open.

"I'm ecstatic," said Jessica Innocenzi. She couldn't hold back her excitement. "I'm so excited. I'm an avid reader and I could not wait for this to open."

As Glendale opens up one of it's four public libraries to foot traffic, two others offer drive-thru services.

At the opening of the main library, chief librarian, Michael Beack, says more than 170 people were waiting in line.

"It's good to see that people want to use their public libraries up for service," he said.

One of the precautions the library is taking includes 25 people are allowed inside at a time.

"... We have book ranges spread out, staff are wearing masks [and] gloves and staff is cleaning products and any material that are returned we are quarantining for three days," Beack explained.

While the changes will be difficult, Innocenzi says she will be at the library for hours, just like she was before COVID-19.

"It was hard finding other sources of books because obviously these are free and you can check them out and bring them back and if you go on Amazon you have to pay for them," Innocenzi said. "I love the library."

The Glendale Public Library has online services and saw a 25% increase in electronic book check-outs. But of course, nothing beats physically going into the library.

For more on the libraries reopening, visit https://glendaleazlibrary.com/

