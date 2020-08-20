Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol arrests US citizen, 10 immigrants in Yuma

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

YUMA, Ariz. - Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have arrested a U.S. citizen after allegedly attempting to smuggle 10 Mexican immigrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities conducted immigration checks on a group of people waiting for an Amtrak train in downtown Yuma on August 19 at around 2 a.m., The Yuma Sun reported.

Agents apprehended eight Mexican citizens, who were illegally present in the country and a 19-year-old U.S. citizen who drove the group to the station.

Authorities located and apprehended two more Mexican citizens who were found trying to conceal themselves in the woman’s truck.

The vehicle was seized and all 10 immigrants were removed from the country for immigration violations, authorities said.

Trains, buses, airplanes, and highway traffic are all methods used in illegal immigration efforts.

The Immigration and Naturalization Act grants authority to immigration officers to board and search railways they believe are being used for illegal immigration.

