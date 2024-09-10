Boy accused of pointing a gun at a Phoenix school bus full of students, PD says

The Brief A boy was arrested after he was allegedly pointing a gun at a loaded school bus in Phoenix. The boy reportedly had an argument with another boy who had gotten on the bus. The suspect was arrested at a nearby apartment.



A boy was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly seen pointing a gun at a school bus with students inside, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The incident happened near 16th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Sept. 10 around 8:10 a.m.

Witnesses called to report seeing a boy pointing a gun at a school bus as it was driving away with students inside.

"Officers responded and learned that the juvenile male suspect was in an argument with a student using the bus and after the victim entered the bus to leave, the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the school bus. No shots were fired," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown until the suspect was found inside an apartment not too far from where the incident took place.

The unidentified suspect was arrested, and the school returned to normal operations.

Map of the area where the incident happened: