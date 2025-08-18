Boy struck and killed by Phoenix driver, police say

The Brief A boy was hit and killed by a Phoenix driver on the night of Monday, Aug 18, police said. The incident happened near 36th Street and McDowell Road.



A boy was hit by a car in Phoenix on Monday night and police say he died from his injuries.

What we know:

The Aug. 18 incident happened at around 8 p.m. near 36th Street and McDowell Road.

"When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive male juvenile who had been struck by the vehicle. The Phoenix Fire Department rushed the juvenile to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he died," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez.

The adult driver who hit the boy stayed at the scene.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the boy.

Police did not provide information about what led to the boy being struck.

Map of the area where the boy was hit