Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Dripping Springs

Buffalo officers who pushed 75-year-old activist to ground cleared of wrongdoing

By Anders Hagstrom
Published 
U.S.
FOX News

Buffalo police shove protester

Mike Desmond, a journalist with WBFO, captured this video showing police officers shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground in Buffalo, New York, on June 4, 2020. WARNING: This video is disturbing. (Video credit: WBFO via Storyful)

Two Buffalo, NY police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing for shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during a June 2020 protest.

Footage showed officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe shoving 75-year-old activist Martin Gugino to the ground as they were clearing out space in front of the local city hall. The clip soon spread across the nation amid George Floyd protests as an apparent example of police abusing use-of-force.

Torgalski and McCabe were suspended and charged with second-degree assault at the time, charges that were dropped following a grand jury inquiry. An arbitrator has now cleared four departmental charges against the two men.

"Upon review, there is no evidence to sustain any claim that respondents (police officers) had any other viable options other than to move Gugino out of the way of their forward movement," wrote arbitrator Jeffrey Selchick, according to the Buffalo News.

Footage show Gugino motionless on the ground following the incident as a pool of blood grew beneath his head. It would be weeks before he recovered from the incident, and he sued the city soon afterward.

Gugino's lawsuit is unaffected by the arbitrator's Friday ruling, according to Melissa Wischerath, an attorney representing Gugino

 "We are not aware of any case where this arbitrator has ruled against on-duty police officers, so his ruling here on behalf of the police was not only expected by us, but was certainly expected by the union and city who selected and paid him," Wischerath told Buffalo News.

Both Torgalski and McCabe returned to regular duty on Monday.

Read more from FOX News