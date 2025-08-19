Expand / Collapse search
Bullying allegations at private school; hatchet-wielding man shot by officers l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  August 19, 2025 10:36am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (KSAZ-TV)

From serious bullying concerns surrounding a Valley private school to an officer-involved shooting outside a Phoenix restaurant that left a suspect dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 19.

1. ‘There is an issue of bullying’

Students stripped 6th grader of his clothes at Phoenix private school, police say
Students stripped 6th grader of his clothes at Phoenix private school, police say

A 6th grader at an exclusive Phoenix private school was allegedly stripped in a bathroom by older students. Parents are questioning the school's response and transparency.

2. Man shot outside Phoenix restaurant

Man with large hatchet shot by officers outside Phoenix IHOP: PD
Man with large hatchet shot by officers outside Phoenix IHOP: PD

A man who was armed with a hatchet was shot by officers outside an IHOP restaurant on Aug. 19 near 19th and Northern Avenues, police said. The man later died at a hospital.

3. Tragic crash in Phoenix

Boy struck and killed by Phoenix driver, police say
Boy struck and killed by Phoenix driver, police say

A boy was hit by a car in Phoenix on Monday night and police say he died from his injuries. It happened near 36th Street and McDowell Road.

4. Radioactive shrimp?

FDA warns of possible radioactive frozen shrimp sold at Walmart
FDA warns of possible radioactive frozen shrimp sold at Walmart

The FDA is warning consumers not to eat certain lots of Great Value frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible exposure to Cesium-137, a radioactive substance.

5. Children rescued

10 children rescued from Nebraska human trafficking ring, ICE says
10 children rescued from Nebraska human trafficking ring, ICE says

ICE officials reported finding the victims in dirty motel rooms in the Nebraska area and they arrested multiple people linked to the human trafficking ring.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing in the Valley
Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing in the Valley

Temperatures are climbing in Phoenix! An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect later this week.

