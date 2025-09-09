Camelback Mountain hiker found dead identified as visitor from Mexico City

The Brief A hiker found dead on Camelback Mountain on Sept. 7 has been identified as 63-year-old Harald Schindler, a visitor from Mexico City who had been reported missing. The man's body was discovered Monday by a drone, but crews waited until Tuesday morning to carry out a technical recovery due to the difficult location and to ensure crew safety.



The hiker whose body was recovered from Camelback Mountain on Tuesday morning has been identified by loved ones as 63-year-old Harald Schindler.

Harald Schindler. Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Police Department

What we know:

According to friends, loved ones, and a close colleague, Schindler was a longtime employee of a German company who had traveled to the Valley from Mexico City for the first time.

He was reported missing to Phoenix Police by worried family members and friends, who last heard from him on Sept. 2.

A drone located Schindler on Monday afternoon, off the Echo Canyon Trail in a secluded area of the mountain. Due to the challenging terrain, crews had to wait until Tuesday morning at daybreak to carry out the technical recovery operation.

His body was watched overnight by first responders.

Map of where Echo Canyon Trail is

What they're saying:

"When setting up and putting a plan in place, we wanted to take a slower approach," said Phoenix Fire Capt. DJ Lee. "This is a recovery, not a rescue. Changing the game plan for last night to today was a better, safer plan for our crew members."

Schindler's body was airlifted off the mountain.

"Being off location, we used a helicopter to hoist the person out," Capt. Lee said. "It’s way safer and a lot faster to get him out for our crew members."

Phoenix Police said there is no foul play is suspected.