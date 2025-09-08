Body found on Camelback Mountain hiking trail in Phoenix

The Brief The body of a deceased person was discovered by the Phoenix Fire Department just off the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain on Monday, Sept. 8. The Phoenix Police Department is now conducting a death investigation to determine the person's identity and cause of death.



A dead person was found on Camelback Mountain on Monday, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

What we know:

The Sept. 8 discovery was made just off Echo Canyon Trail at around 2 p.m.

"The scene will now be a death investigation being handled by Phoenix PD," the fire department said.

What we don't know:

We don't know how long the person's body was on the trail.

We don't know the cause of the person's death, or their identity.

"This is a very active investigation, and any details about the cause of death or who the person is, is all part of the ongoing investigation," the Phoenix Police Department said.

