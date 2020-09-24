Expand / Collapse search

Candlelight vigil held for Breonna Taylor, Dion Johnson in downtown Phoenix

Death of Dion Johnson
People gathered in downtown Phoenix to remember Dion Johnson and Breonna Taylor, as well as encouraging people to vote.

PHOENIX - People gathered in downtown Phoenix for a vigil to remember Breonna Taylor and Dion Johnson, a man shot and killed by a state trooper on Memorial Day weekend. The trooper will not face charges.

Candles lit up the area outside the Phoenix city council chambers.

The people in attendance were still shaken by the decisions in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky and the Dion Johnson case in Phoenix.

"It means a lot. It's heartbreaking they're here, but it means a lot," said Erma Johnson, Dion's mother.

Many say they're tired of seeing the same results when it comes to not charging police in police shootings.

"We've been protesting for over 100 days. This is my 4th night this week. We just need to be out here. Because there's no justice for Breonna. There's no justice for Dion," said Madeline Valiquette.

But it wasn't just a night of remembrance.

The crowd emphasized the importance of voting in November. And while many may think that means an emphasis on the presidential election, many people who attended the vigil were focused on the local races like the one for Maricopa County Attorney.

"It's life or death for them. So registering to vote is a way to tell your officials what you want. Tell them what your community wants and needs," said Allee Decoste.

