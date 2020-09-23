Breonna Taylor: 1 officer indicted for firing into neighboring apartments

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

A grand jury announced that former Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

Hankison was fired from the city’s police department on June 23. His bond was set at $15,000.

Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said during a news conference that Hankison faces up to five years in prison for each of the three counts. He added that the investigation found the other two officers — Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove — were justified in their use of force.

Cameron said the FBI would continue to investigate potential violations of federal law in the case.

“I urge everyone listening today to not lost sight of the fact that a life has been lost, a tragedy under any circumstances,” Cameron said.

Immediately after the announcement, people expressed frustration that the grand jury did not do more.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor’s family, said the lack of charges directly related to her death "outrageous and offensive."

“Justice has NOT been served,” tweeted Linda Sarsour of Until Freedom, a group that has pushed for charges in the case. “Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor.”

The decision comes after months of large protests over Taylor’s death.

An undated photo shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers on March 13. The three officers entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation in the late evening. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The officers fired after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck an officer. Walker said he didn't know police were at the door and thought it was an intruder.

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, hours after police said they would restrict access in the city's downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.

The case set off a national cry for “justice for Breonna Taylor,” and celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family for months have pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

A termination letter previously sent to Hankinson by interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the White officer had violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment.

Mattingly, Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting.

On Sept. 15, the city settled a lawsuit against the three officers brought by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, agreeing to pay her $12 million and enact police reforms.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.