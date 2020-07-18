Arizona state trooper who killed Dion Johnson says he feared for his life
The Arizona DPS trooper said he feared he would lose control of his gun if Johnson did not let go of his arm, so he shot Johnson in the torso, killing him. Records show George Cervantes received an 80-hour suspension in 2013 for a series of violations of policy.
Dion Johnson's family speaks out as DPS releases report about fatal shooting, info on trooper involved
The family attorney says there are discrepancies in the Department of Public Safety report's timeline and medics weren't allowed to help Dion Johnson for several minutes.
DPS releases 911 call, radio traffic and department history of trooper who killed Dion Johnson
Several key elements to the investigation into the death of Arizona man Dion Johnson, 28, were released by the Department of Public Safety on July 13. He was killed on May 25 by a 15-year veteran with the department.
Phoenix Police Department submits investigation of Dion Johnson shooting to Maricopa County Attorney's Office
The Phoenix Police Department says it has completed its investigation into the trooper-involved shooting that killed Dion Johnson and submitted it to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
FBI to review evidence on DPS trooper-involved shooting that killed Dion Johnson
The statement on Dion Johnson's case by the FBI came amid calls for federal intervention over the investigation.
Friends, family and others gather to remember life of man killed in DPS trooper-involved shooting
Dion Johnson's mother and daughter spoke on Friday, as friends, family and others gathered to remember the life of a man who died in a DPS trooper-involved shooting on Memorial Day.
More than a thousand marchers take Scottsdale streets for a peaceful protest
There are several road closures in Scottsdale due to a Sunday march in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Arizona man, Dion Johnson.
State lawmakers, family members asking for federal probe into Dion Johnson's death
Two state lawmakers and a Corporation Commissioner are asking federal officials to step in and oversee the investigation into a DPS trooper-involved shooting that killed Dion Johnson.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams among ranks of protesters in Downtown Phoenix
Among the people who took part in a march Friday afternoon in Downtown Phoenix was the chief of the Phoenix Police Department, Jeri Williams.
Family wants answers after Arizona DPS trooper fatally shoots Dion Johnson
Phoenix Police officials have released more information surrounding the shooting death of Dion Johnson.
Arizona state lawmaker speaks out on death of Dion Johnson
While protests around the Valley have been largely focused on the death of George Floyd, many have also focused on the shooting death of Dion Johnson.
Unrest in Downtown Phoenix amid protest over deaths of George Floyd, Dion Johnson; two arrested
A protest in Downtown Phoenix amid national controversy over the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody has resulted in unrest.
Man dies after being shot by a DPS trooper, Phoenix Police investigating
The man struck by a DPS trooper May 25th died at the hospital. He was shot after a struggle when the trooper approached his parked car because it was partially blocking traffic.