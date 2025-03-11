Dion Johnson: Mother of man killed by Arizona trooper ordered to pay legal fees

The Brief Dion Johnson, 28, was shot and killed by a DPS trooper during an altercation on the Loop 101 freeway in 2020. Authorities say the trooper acted in self-defense. Johnson's mother has been ordered by a judge to pay just over $350,000 in legal fees to the state.



The mother of a man who was killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper nearly five years ago has been ordered to pay the state $350,000 in legal fees.

The backstory:

Dion Johnson, 28, was shot and killed by the trooper during an altercation near the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard on May 25, 2020. Charges were not pursued against the trooper, who officials said acted in self-defense.

Johnson's mother, Erma, sued the trooper and Arizona, but a judge later tossed out the lawsuit.

What they're saying:

On Monday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Erma must pay the state just over $350,000 for its legal fees accrued from the case.

The state had asked for more than $800,000.