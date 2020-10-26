Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
9
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:07 PM MST until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Death of Dion Johnson topic of NFL social media post

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Death of Dion Johnson
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Dion Johnson

PHOENIX - A post made by the NFL on their social media account on Oct. 24 touched on the police shooting in May that killed Dion Johnson.

Johnson was shot dead on May 25, following a struggle with a DPS trooper along Loop 101. Johnson's death, along with the death of George Floyd, sparked protests in Downtown Phoenix.

The trooper was identified as George Cervantes. In July 2020, FOX 10 reported that Cervantes told investigators he feared for his life when he decided to shoot Johnson. In September, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said charges will not be filed against Cervantes.

Post made on Instagram

The post that mentioned Johnson was made by NFL officials on their verified Instagram account. The post featured a photo of Johnson, along with a statement from Johnson's mother, Erma, and a photo featuring an NFL helmet with Johnson's name printed on it.

"My son, Dion Johnson, was such an inspiration to so many people and was loved by so many," read a portion of the statement from Erma. "They took my king all [too] soon. He was and should still be here by my king will live on."

The post had the caption "Say His Name."

Some who replied to the post on NFL's Instagram page mentioned the circumstances surrounding the shooting that killed Johnson.