‘Please, please I can’t breathe’: Man dies after being detained by Minneapolis police, FBI investigating

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are investigating after a man died while being detained by Minneapolis police.

According to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress.

Once on scene, they found a man believed to be in his 40s who appeared to be “under the influence” sitting in his car, according to police. Officers ordered him to get out of the car and when he did, police said he started to resist the responding officers.

Police said officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he “appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

A video taken by a bystander shows the officers had the man pinned face down in the road beside their squad car. One of the officers has his knee pressed into the back of the man’s neck as the man repeatedly says he cannot breathe.

“Please,” the man says. “Please, please I can’t breathe.”

Bystanders can be heard criticizing the officers as the man appears to lose consciousness. The video shows the man was pinned under the officer’s knee for at least seven minutes before an ambulance arrived.

The man was transported to HCMC where he died a short time later.

Police said there were no weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. The officers’ body worn cameras were on and activated during the incident.

