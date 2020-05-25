Man dies after being shot by a DPS trooper, Phoenix Police investigating

The man shot by a Department of Public Safety Trooper after a struggle Monday morning has died, said the Phoenix Police Department.

Just after 5:30 a.m., a trooper was patrolling the area of Loop-101 and Milepost 31 when he saw a a parked car, partially blocking traffic.

"The trooper observed a male passed out in the driver's seat. During the trooper's contact with the suspect there was a struggle and the trooper fired his service weapon striking the suspect," the department said.

A second DPS Trooper arrived and helped remove the man from the car and Phoenix Fire crews responded. The 28-year-old unidentified man was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the the Phoenix Police Department will be conducting the shooting investigation. The Department of Public Safety will be conducting the administrative investigation of the 15-year trooper.