Phoenix Police Department submits investigation of Dion Johnson shooting to Maricopa County Attorney's Office

The Phoenix Police Department says it has completed its investigation into the trooper-involved shooting that killed Dion Johnson and submitted it to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The deadly shooting happened on the morning of May 25, in an area near Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard.

According to a statement released by Phoenix police, a trooper was patrolling in the area when he saw a car parked in the gore point, creating a traffic hazard. Johnson, 28, was found passed out in the driver's seat when the trooper made initial contact.

"The trooper smelled an odor of alcohol, saw beer cans and a gun in the vehicle," read a portion of the statement. The trooper then removed the gun from the car, returned to his motorcycle, and requested backup.

The trooper took the gun out of the car and then tried to arrest Johnson for driving while intoxicated, said Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox. During the attempted arrest, Johnson grabbed onto the trooper through the open driver-side door, resulting in an altercation.

"The Trooper was pulled toward the vehicle, while standing adjacent to the eastbound travel lanes of the freeway," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the trooper told investigators that during the struggle, he feared he would be pushed into oncoming traffic. The trooper took out his gun and ordered Johnson to follow his commands. Johnson did so until the trooper began holstering his gun. Johnson then grabbed for it and the trooper opened fire, striking Johnson, Cox said.

A second trooper who later arrived at the scene helped in removing Johnson from the vehicle. The two officers, who have not been identified, did not have body cameras on them and their motorcycles were not outfitted with dash-cam video.

The FBI said they, along with the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice, are reviewing all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.