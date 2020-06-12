Friends, family and others gather to remember life of man killed in DPS trooper-involved shooting

On Friday, family and friends showed up at a Phoenix church to remember a man who died in a DPS trooper-involved shooting on Memorial Day.

According to authorities, the trooper says he found open containers of alcohol and a gun, and during the attempted arrest, investigators say Johnson grabbed the trooper, ultimately resulting in an altercation.

Dion Johnson was 28 when he died, and left behind a 14-year-old daughter.

Dion's service took place Friday morning. During the service, Dion's mother, Irma Johnson, took the stage, sharing her love for Dion, and her heartbreak of not being there during his final moments.

“I knew you could have been anything, anybody you wanted to," said Irma. "You were so smart. So loving. So intelligent. You were my everything."

Johnson's daughter also spoke during the service.

"I don’t want him gone, but we have to remember the happy thoughts. We got to be strong for him," said the daughter.

FOX 10's Bailey Miller spoke with people at the funeral who didn’t know Johnson personally, but said they came because they wanted to pay their respects, and are still demanding answers from police about his death.