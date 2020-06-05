Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams among ranks of protesters in Downtown Phoenix

A photo taken by FOX 10's Matt Galka shows the chief of the Phoenix Police Department marching with protesters in Downtown Phoenix Friday afternoon.

According to Chief Jeri Williams, organizers of the marches have been asking her to attend. Chief Williams reportedly told protesters that the department is listening, but that change will take time.

In Phoenix, Friday marked the ninth day of protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Dion Johnson. Floyd's death, which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was followed by protests across the country, as well as instances of violence and looting.

In Phoenix, protests in the first few days following Floyd's death led to confrontations with police officers in front of the Phoenix Police Department headquarters. Instances of vandalism and looting in Phoenix and Scottsdale led to Governor Doug Ducey issuing a statewide, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew that is scheduled to expire on June 8.

Since the curfew was instituted, no arrests have been made in the Valley as a result of unrest.

People handing out water, essentials along march route

During the protests, plenty of helpers have been trying to make the day a bit more tolerable for those taking part.

"It’s the least we can do," said Marques Bayne.

Bayne and his family are just one of dozens posting up water stations. The stations are set up alongside the marches that have seen thousands of people flood Phoenix streets

"It’s to support the movement here," said Bayne. "It’s a peaceful protest. They’re demonstrating peacefully. They’re trying to bring equality for all, and we want to support those who are trying to support us and make the world a better place."

Mike Romero also brought his cooler. He says he’s used to going door to door for causes in the Arizona heat.

"I’m used to door-knocking, and it’s a pain but it’s worth it," said Romero. "The heat - we can stand up against the heat when we fight for what’s right."

Others were handing out snacks, sunscreen, and hand sanitizer. There was also a trash pick-up and recycling effort.

"Just want to support the community," said Romero. "It’s an issue that’s been going on for too long, hundreds and hundreds of times. The black community has supported the Hispanic community plenty of times, and we all just need to come together."