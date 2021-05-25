Organizations remember the lives of George Floyd and Dion Johnson

May 25 marks one year since George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

His horrific and public death sparked an international movement, calling out racial injustice and demanding change.

That change is coming in the form of police reform. May 25 is also significant because it is the deadline President Joe Biden set for passage of federal police reform with a bill called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill passed the House, but stalled in the Senate over the issue of qualified immunity. Both sides said they'll miss the deadline, but they're continuing to make progress.

On Tuesday, Floyd's family will meet with Biden at the White House. It's one of several ways the nation is recognizing Floyd.

The plaza where Floyd died last year will be transformed into an outdoor festival. Organizers say they want to celebrate a year of strength while fighting injustice.

Here in Arizona, events are not only remembering Floyd, but also Dion Johnson. Johnson was shot and killed by a Department of Public Safety trooper on the same day.

A benefit concert will be held to raise money for Johnson's family. It will be held at the Monarch Theatre near Washington and First Avenue in Phoenix from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We're also taking a look at the progress that has since been made after Floyd and Johnson's deaths.

Johnson's shooting sparked waves of protests around the Valley.

DPS says Johnson was sleeping in his car on the Loop 101 freeway near Tatum Boulevard.

Trooper George Cervantes says Johnson woke up, started to fight him, and tried to grab his gun.

Reports indicate a gun was found in the vehicle.

There was no body camera or dash cam video of what happened.

The Maricopa County Attorney declined to charge the trooper.

The deaths of Johnson and Floyd sparked calls for change in policing.

In the last year, Phoenix Police stopped the use of carotid control technique, which is a type of stranglehold that shuts off the blood supply to the brain.

Last week, the Phoenix City Council voted to move forward with creating a civilian oversight board.

Several groups are actively working to bridge the divide between communities and law enforcement.

Alan Powell with the HeroZona Foundation has been speaking with protesters and young police officers.

"To get an understanding.. we're going to actually work with the young individuals in the community and family.. what they would like to see from the police officers."

Powell says he's had more than 50 police chiefs across the nation participate in different forums, pushing for a better tomorrow.

