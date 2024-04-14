Car crashes into Peoria home overnight; 1 killed and 5 others hurt

A car crashed into an occupied home in Peoria just after midnight on Sunday, and one person died as a result.

Peoria Police say that a car crashed into a home near Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road on April 14.

One of the people inside the car died at the scene. Five others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"It is unknown at this time if speeds or impairment are a factor of this traffic collision. The occupants of the residence were not injured," Peoria Police said.

The victim who died wasn't identified.

"My friends called me, and I just came out. I see somebody just rammed the house. Looks like there was casualty and death, so it's pretty shocking and surprising to see this in the neighborhood because it's a pretty quiet neighborhood," a resident in the area said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: