Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
7
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County

Car into Milwaukee pond, rescue efforts captured on bodycam

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Bodycam video of Milwaukee pond rescue

A woman was rescued after her car spun off the highway near American Family Field and into a retention pond Dec. 22. (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via Storyful)

MILWAUKEE - After a car went into a Milwaukee pond in December, newly released body camera footage shows first responders' work to rescue the woman inside.

The car spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard – across the highway from American Family Field – the night of Dec. 22.

The video, released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, shows first responders in the water around the woman's car and climbing on top of it. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sheriff's officials said at the time that the woman was the only person in the vehicle. She was conscious and breathing when she was pulled from the submerged vehicle by the fire department.

The northbound freeway was shut down at the ramp as a result. Roads were slick the night it happened due to a winter storm moving through.

Storyful contributed to this report.