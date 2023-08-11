Cesar Chavez High School reports 2 gun-related incidents in 1 day

Cesar Chavez High School was locked down Thursday after two incidents involving guns, police said.

Phoenix officers were first called to the Laveen school at around 8 a.m. and found a teenage boy that had a handgun. He was taken into police custody.

Hours later, police also found a BB gun, but it's unclear where it came from.

A brief lockdown was put in place during both incidents.

Officers say no arrests will be made for the BB gun situation.

