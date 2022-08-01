Chaka Khan talks about Kanye West and her new song 'Woman Like Me' on Good Day DC

The legendary Chaka Khan sat down with Good Day DC's Marissa Mitchell to talk about her new song ‘Woman Like Me’ and much more. She addresses that the song talks about the lack of self respect people have for each other, and said "we need a song that's going to talk to men and women, that includes both parties." She also talks about her staying power and what keeps her going and briefly addresses the disappointment when Kanye West sampled a song of hers for ‘Through The Wire’ in 2019. See both parts of the interview below.