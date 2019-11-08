Expand / Collapse search

Chandler man pleads not guilty in crash that burned woman

Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Chandler police have identified the man seen in this photo as the suspect, Clemente Torres. (Photo: Robert Waite)

PHOENIX (AP) — A Chandler man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a car crash at a gas station that left a woman with burns.

Clemente Torres entered his plea during Thursday’s arraignment in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old Torres was driving impaired at the time of the Oct. 24 incident.

He’s accused of aggravated assault, endangerment, leaving scene of a serious injury accident and criminal damage.

Authorities say Torres filled up his car and lost control of the vehicle after making a U-turn as he pulled out of the gas station.

Clemente Torres

They say Torres’ car crashed into another vehicle and a gas pump, which caught fire.

A woman pumping gas suffered second-degree burns.

Chandler police say Torres fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested.

